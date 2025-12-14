Miami Police: Employee Finds Woman’s Body Inside Dollar Tree Freezer

Police said a Dollar Tree employee found a woman’s body inside the store’s freezer on Sunday in Miami, Florida.

The discovery happened at 968 SW Eighth Street, and the employee promptly called law enforcement, Local 10 reported.

When police arrived to investigate, they found a woman’s body inside a cooler at the back of the store. It was unclear if the freezer was industrial or some form of commercial display.

According to Bush Refrigeration, walk-in coolers and freezers are built with safety releases to prevent anyone from being trapped inside.

“Employees locked inside a walk-in cooler are at risk of hypothermia or even death since temperatures can be below freezing,” the site read.

Officials do suspect foul play and are working to determine details of what happened, NBC Miami reported, noting the woman’s identity had not been released and she was not an employee.

For now, law enforcement officers are treating it as an unclassified death.

Video footage shows police cars parked outside the Dollar Tree, and a Local 10 reporter said police were planning to host a press conference: