Travis Kelce Admits He Had a Job Selling Obamacare Before Being Drafted by the Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has admitted he worked selling Obamacare before being drafted by the Chiefs, calling it the “worst” job he ever had.

Kelce says that he was reduced to working “the worst fucking telemarketer in the world” back in 2010, three years before being drafted into the NFL, the Daily Mail reported.

The Super Bowl star made his admission during the recent episode of his New Heights podcast, which he cohosts with his brother, Jason.

The admission came during the pair’s interview with the stars of the sitcom, Workaholics, which follows the misadventures in a telemarketing office. During the discussion, the Chiefs’ tight end admitted that he was once a telemarketer, too.

“As fellow telemarketers, you know that you’re reading an already pre-set [script],” he said.

But he went on to note that he was terrible at the job.

“I was the worst telemarketer in the f***ing world,’ he then admitted. ‘I was slinging surveys for Obamacare,” he said.

“All I had been doing was playing outside, playing sports my entire life,” he explained. “I had never sat down and tried to earn a living like that. That’s not to hit on anybody’s 9-to-5; that’s just not for me.”

He added, “The light at the end of the tunnel was that if I do what I’m supposed to do instead of being a knucklehead, I can have a way better life than this.”

Kelce, 36, has won three Super Bowls and is considered one of the best tight ends in the league. He recently signed another three-year deal that could net him $57.7 million.

Unfortunately for Travis, though, he may end up being even better known as Mr. Taylor Swift after becoming the pop star’s boyfriend and now fiancé.

The pair is expected to be married sometime this summer.

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