Washington Printed $39 Trillion, Now One Asset Is Flashing a Breakout Signal

The following content is sponsored by Lear Capital.

Rising debt, persistent inflation, and global instability are pushing some analysts to revisit an often-overlooked metal.

With national debt climbing, inflation still impacting everyday costs, and geopolitical tensions rising, many Americans—especially those nearing retirement—are taking a closer look at how to protect their savings.

The following sponsored report explores why some analysts believe silver may be entering a new breakout phase—and why it’s getting renewed attention now.

For years, financial experts have warned that runaway spending, endless money printing, and rising global instability could eventually collide.

Now, many analysts believe that moment may be getting closer.

At the same time, there’s one asset that’s starting to gain significant attention: silver.

The Warning Signs Are Getting Harder to Ignore

The numbers are hard to ignore.

The U.S. national debt has now surpassed $39 trillion, with no clear path to slow it down. At the same time, inflation has steadily eroded the purchasing power of everyday Americans—especially retirees and those living on fixed incomes.

Add in rising geopolitical tensions, global conflicts, and shifting alliances… and many investors are beginning to question the resiliency of our systems.

At the same time, central banks and investors around the world have been steadily increasing their exposure to precious metals like gold and silver.

Historically, these assets have played a role during periods of currency pressure and economic uncertainty because they can’t be printed, diluted, or politically manipulated and historically provide a store a value and a hedge against economic uncertainty.

That’s one reason gold has surged into the spotlight.

But according to some analysts, silver may be the more interesting story.

Claim Your Free Precious Metals Reports

Call 800-992-2255 or visit LearAlex.com to claim your FREE Silver 2026 Outlook and Precious Metals Guide.

These reports from Lear Capital, recommended by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, explain why some analysts believe silver could be entering a breakout phase.

Why Silver Is Starting to Stand Out

While gold often gets the headlines, some analysts believe silver might be bigger opportunity.

Unlike gold, silver isn’t just a store of value—it’s also a critical industrial resource used in everything from energy to national defense.

Today, nearly 60% of global silver demand comes from industrial applications, including:

Solar energy

Electric vehicles

AI infrastructure and data centers

Advanced electronics

Defense technologies

As global competition intensifies and demand for advanced technology grows, materials like silver are becoming increasingly strategic.

In fact, the Trump administration officially designated silver as a critical mineral in 2025, highlighting its importance to both economic growth and national security.

A Supply Crunch Is Emerging

While demand is rising, supply has struggled to keep pace.

Silver has entered what analysts describe as a multi-year supply deficit—and increasing production isn’t simple.

Most of the world’s silver is produced as a byproduct of mining other metals, limiting how quickly supply can respond.

Meanwhile, countries like China have begun restricting exports, adding further pressure to already tight global supply chains.

When rising demand meets constrained supply, markets tend to react.

The Dollar’s Decline Is Adding Fuel

Currency trends are also playing a role.

The U.S. dollar declined about 10% in 2025, while government borrowing continues to expand.

Historically, when currencies weaken, investors often move toward assets that cannot be printed or devalued by policy decisions.

Gold and silver have long served that role.

What Comes Next for Silver Prices?

While no one can predict future prices, some analysts believe silver may still be in the early stage of a breakout cycle. Silver prices recently soared to all-time highs and then pulled back. However, many analysts see this as a potential buying opportunity and believe silver prices could double to $150/oz this year. Meanwhile Bank of America is forecasting that under the right conditions silver could surge to $300/oz this year.

Learn What the Next Phase Could Look Like

For those who want to better understand the trends shaping today’s precious metals market, Lear Capital is offering two free reports.

Silver Outlook 2026

Precious Metals Investor Guide

These reports explain:

Why some analysts believe silver demand could accelerate

The growing imbalance between supply and demand

How gold and silver have historically performed during uncertain periods

Call 800-992-2255 or visit LearAlex.com to request your free reports.

There’s no obligation.

Qualified purchases may also be eligible to receive up to $20,000 in bonus gold or silver.

A Final Word

As Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow recently noted: “With over 25 years of experience, thousands of 5-star reviews, and their 24-hour risk-free purchase guarantee, Lear is who I trust to help me when buying gold and silver.”

Lear has an A+ rating from the BBB and has conducted over $3 billion in transactions since 1997.

So don’t hesitate, call 800-992-2255 or visit LearAlex.com to request your free reports.