A pair of women reportedly decided to duke things out over the coffin of their deceased lover in Mexico, a man they had unknowingly been dating at the same time.

The women apparently learned at the funeral they had both been involved with the deceased man, Daily Express U.S. reported Thursday.

When they realized what had been going on, the pair got into a physical fight as bystanders watched. The reported brawl did not happen outside the building but right over the coffin where the dead man’s body lay, according to a video clip.

“One woman had been positioned beside the coffin, quietly bidding a heartfelt goodbye to the deceased. She was overheard saying, ‘Love, I’m going to miss you.’ However, her emotional farewell immediately aroused the suspicions of another woman present,” the outlet said.

“She jumped up and confronted the weeping stranger, demanding, ‘Who are you?’ When the woman disclosed she had been romantically linked with the deceased, the situation at the funeral in Veracruz, Mexico, escalated,” the report continued.

Video footage showed the wooden coffin on a stand as mourners sat nearby. The women were seen yelling and screaming at each other, and seconds into the clip the fight turned physical. At one point, one of the women grabbed the flowers from on top of the coffin and then the coffin’s lid slid off:

Still images showed the intensity of the reported brawl:

In 2022, Breitbart News reported a New York City lawsuit alleged a funeral home failed to stop relatives from fighting near an open casket during a memorial service.

Widow Ormella Ramos claimed Funeraria Juan-John’s Funeral Home should have been prepared to deal with the incident when her in-laws gathered and the fight broke out.

“Marc Anthony Humberto Ramos was the victim of an accidental drowning in 2019 at Hanging Rock State Park in North Carolina, where the couple made their home,” the outlet said, noting his widow claimed the family had never approved of the marriage and blamed her for the man’s death.