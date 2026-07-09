A man who said he cut off his genitals and set them on fire in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on May 6 has been accused of arson.

A probably cause affidavit said firefighters were alerted to a detached garage fire as police were investigating a reported stabbing, Fox 59 reported Wednesday.

The owners of the garage said a neighbor alerted them to the blaze, and also said one of their family members was missing. The relative was identified as 36-year-old Christopher Peden, whom police eventually identified as the alleged “stabbing” victim. He was then transferred to a hospital.

Peden claimed he was threatened and stabbed in the downtown area of Fort Wayne, but court documents said he later stated he had lied about the alleged stabbing:

Peden said he went to the garage and “harmed himself” by “cutting off his penis” with a kitchen knife, according to court documents. He told investigators he then poured gasoline on it and “set it on fire on the floor of the garage just inside the door.” He walked away until he encountered police.

He was charged with arson, and authorities collected evidence including a plastic gas container, kitchen knife, and four lighters from the garage, WKRC reported Thursday.

“Police also noted in the affidavit that the fire also damaged two additional properties and two vehicles,” WRTV reported Thursday.

According to the Mayo Clinic, people sometimes choose to self-harm as a negative way to cope with their emotional pain, sadness, anger, and distress. However, proper treatment can assist those persons with learning healthier ways to deal with those issues.

“Life-threatening injuries are usually not intended, but it’s possible that more serious and even fatal self-harm could happen,” the site reads, noting that forms of self-injury include cutting or stabbing.

“If you’re injuring yourself, even in a minor way, or if you have thoughts of harming yourself, reach out for help. Any form of self-injury is a sign of bigger stressors that need attention,” the clinic’s website says.