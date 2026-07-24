A real-life superhero took swift action recently when a man in a wheelchair was in danger of getting crushed by traffic in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Twenty-year-old Christopher Hellenthal is an employee at a trampoline park in the area and had just finished up working a superhero-themed event when he was sitting at a red light in his Jeep, the Associated Press (AP) reported Thursday.

The young man had not changed out of his Spiderman costume, a fact that made the story that much more entertaining and heartwarming.

While he waited with several other drivers for the light to turn green, Hellenthal noticed a man in a wheelchair trying to cross in front of the rows of vehicles. However, when the Spiderman realized he would not make it in time, he jumped out of his car.

“I had a bunch of adrenaline pumping through me. I was just kind of thinking, ‘I’m wearing this suit; it’s gonna be pretty funny,'” he told the AP.

Video footage showed the moment the man in the wheelchair moved in front of the cars, using his feet to scoot forward. He was not even halfway to safety when Hellenthal was seen exiting his vehicle and grabbing onto the wheelchair to make sure the man made it without getting hurt.

Once he took hold of the wheelchair, the man raised his feet and the pair took off to the other side of the road and out of sight.

Hellenthal wore his suit to entertain toddlers at work that morning but ended up rescuing someone from danger, Fox News noted Friday.

“But I just got out real fast, and I just helped him along, adrenaline pumping through me. I just told the man, I said, ‘don’t worry I got you,’ and I guess he understood, and I got him to a safe spot, and I made it back to my vehicle and just drove off,” he said, also pointing out, “I would have done it with or without the suit.”

Social media users were quick to praise his actions, one person writing, “What a good guy!” while someone else called him the “Friendly Neighborhood Spiderman.”