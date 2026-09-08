‘Lara Croft’ Actress Alix Wilton Regan Calls Lindsay Clancy Trial Sexist ‘Salem’ Witch Hunt

Actress Alix Wilton Regan took to social media to issue an anti-man rant in which she referred to the Lindsay Clancy trial a sexist “Salem” witch hunt.

“A trial built on one man’s word. A mistrial delivered by another man’s ego. Salem never left Massachusetts,” read a message the actress shared to her Instagram Story.

In another purported Instagram Story, the actress shared the following statement about Clancy’s attorney, Kevin Reddington:

I don’t think Kevin Reddington will ever fully understand what he has done for mothers watching this. There are women all over the world seeing a man stand in that courtroom and fight for something they once begged people i their own lives to take seriously.

Notably, Regan was commenting on a high-profile murder case in which Massachusetts mother Lindsay Clancy is accused of strangling her three children.

A third Instagram Story shared by the actress features a photo of a man groping a female statue’s breast alongside the message: “Not all men, but always a man.”

“Alix Wilton Regan is the new actress for Lara Croft, and over the last few days she’s shown that she’s a lunatic on her Instagram. I was really hyped for this game, now I’m questioning that,” wrote the social media user who shared the actress’ Instagram Stories to Reddit.

Regan — who played Susannah Castleman in the 2017 film, The Wife — is now set to voice the legendary Lara Croft in the upcoming video games “Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis” and “Tomb Raider: Catalyst.”

As Breitbart News reported, Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial on Friday after a jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict following a lone male juror’s holdout blocking the panel’s eleven other members from clearing Clancy by reason of insanity.

The jury, which was made up of nine women and three men, took seven days and more than 36 hours of deliberations.

Clancy, meanwhile, had acknowledged strangling 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, 8-month-old Callan, at the family’s Duxbury home in 2023 — but claimed postpartum psychosis left her unable to appreciate what she was doing.