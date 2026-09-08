‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Creator and ‘Lost’ Co-Creator Hosting Hollywood Fundraiser with Jon Ossoff and James Talarico

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes is hosting a massive Hollywood fundraiser for far-left Democrat Senate candidates Jon Ossoff of Georgia and James Talarico of Texas.

Rhimes, who was also a big booster and fundraiser for Joe Biden and later Kamala Harris, will host the event in Hollywood alongside Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof and his wife, Heidi Lindelof, according to the New York Times.

The tickets prices range from $1,000 to $27,000, though the paper reports that all the low-end tickets are already sold out.

The September 10 fundraiser initially only featured extreme, left-wing Texas candidate Talarico, but Georgia’s Ossoff was added recently. And the ticket haul will be evenly split and added to Ossoff’s $77.3 million and Talarico’s $68.6 campaign warchests, the paper added.

Rimes frequently uses her television work to push her personal political agenda. For instance, early this year she paused the production of her Grey’s Anatomy TV drama to make a statement in protest against the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In another case, she has used her television shows to make heavy pushes in support of abortion. She even joined Planned Parenthood’s national board in 2017.

In 2022, she also made a big show of deleting her presence on Twitter when Elon Musk took control of the social media platform.

For his part, leftist TV producer Damon Lindelof has also been highly outspoken about his political ideas. Late last year he even threatened to quit working for ABC/Disney in the wake of Jimmy Kimmel’s short suspension from his late-night TV show.

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