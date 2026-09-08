Menendez Brothers Granted Early Parole Hearing

The Menendez brothers — who were initially sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the 1989 murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez — have been granted an early parole suitability hearing for March 2027.

On Monday, Erik and Lyle Menendez were granted an early parole suitability hearing, tentatively scheduled for March 2027, according to a report by ABC News.

“For almost 40 years, Erik and Lyle have worked to take responsibility for their actions, confront and heal from the unimaginable abuse and trauma they endured, grow as individuals, and dedicate themselves to serving others,” the Menendez brothers’ family said.

While Erik and Lyle Menendez were originally sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, the pair was resentenced in May 2025 to 50 years to life in prison, which makes them eligible for parole.

“We will always be profoundly grateful that they have been resentenced and that our family can now imagine a future in which they are once again part of our everyday lives,” the family told ABC News-owned station KABC.

In August of last year, the brothers were denied parole due to prison violations, one of which involved illegal cellphones. Meanwhile, Erik Menendez was reportedly at one time linked to a prison gang.

But in arguing for their release, the Menendez family has reportedly cited the brothers having established a hospice program and launching a beautification project during their more than 30 years behind bars.

The Menendez brothers stood trial in 1993 — each with a separate jury — during which prosecutors said the pair killed their parents for financial gain, and noted they went on a spending spree after the murders.

The defense — which did not dispute the brothers killed their parents — argued that the two acted in self-defense after years of emotional and sexual abuse by their father.

The trial ended in January 1994 with both juries in a deadlock and mistrials being declared for the two cases.

In late 1995, the siblings were tried again — this time, with a single jury, which ended up convicting both Erik and Lyle Menendez of first-degree murder in March 1996.