Iran Calls for ‘World Without Nuclear Weapons’ at U.N.

A senior Iran regime official demanded a “world without nuclear weapons” at the United Nations this week, particularly condemning America for having nuclear weapons legally.

Iran has possessed an illegal nuclear weapons program for years while its regime demands the total destruction of Israel and death to the United States and its allies. Its complaints at the United Nations were issued in the context of President Donald Trump’s 2018 decision to pull out of the 2015 Obama administration’s nuclear accord with Iran, Russia, China, Britain, France, and Germany.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as the deal is officially known, required Iran to limit its nuclear development in exchange for sanctions relief. Tehran repeatedly violated the terms of the deal, leading to Trump reimposing sanctions.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Gholamhossein Dehghani began a meeting on the outside of the U.N. General Assembly’s general debate — the major hall speeches by all attending heads of state — on “International Day for the Elimination of Nuclear Weapons” by urging the world to strip America of its nuclear weapons.

“No one should possess nuclear weapons to target others,” he asserted, according to the Iranian Tasnim news agency, “and before they [nuclear weapons] can destroy us, we must destroy them.”

“To accomplish this goal, the nuclear-weapon states must comply with their legal obligations under Article 6 of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty,” he said.

Iran offered to keep its end of the deal this month regardless of U.S. participation in exchange for freedom to sell oil on the open market — or payments totaling $15 billion.

Iran has repeatedly violated the nuclear deal, as certified by United Nations inspectors. When confronted with its violations, the Islamic regime has claimed that those violations conform to the terms of the deal.

Trump has taken a hardline stance against Iran from the very beginning of his term — and even before that, despite international resistance. His son, Eric Trump, went so far as to claim the aforementioned 2015 deal with Iran was a primary motivator in his run for POTUS. Trump himself called pulling out of that deal a “number one priority.”