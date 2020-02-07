Elizabeth Warren Vows to Boycott Pro-Israel Conference Obama Attended

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) promised a New Hampshire town hall meeting on Thursday evening that she would boycott the annual conference of the country’s most prominent pro-Israel organization.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) holds an annual “policy conference” in Washington, DC, that used to draw elected officials and political candidates from both parties.

But last year, almost every single Democratic Party candidate for president, including Warren, skipped the AIPAC conference, except for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) met with AIPAC activists in her Senate office but declined to attend the policy conference itself.

On Thursday, speaking to supporters at a get-out-the-vote event in Derry, New Hampshire, Warren took a question from a member of the audience:

Q: I’m an American Jew, and I’m terrified by the unholy alliance that AIPAC is forming with Islamaphobes [sic] and antisemites [sic] and white nationalists [sic]. And no Democrat should legitimize that kind of bigotry by attending their annual policy conference. And I’m really grateful you skipped the AIPAC conference last year, so my question is if you’ll join me in committing to skip the AIPAC conference this march? Warren: Yeah. [Cheers, Applause]

Tonight, Elizabeth Warren nodded along and smiled as a questioner slandered AIPAC as "an unholy alliance" of "Islamophobes," "anti-semites, and white nationalists" that perpetuates "bigotry" Without blinking, Warren then agreed to boycott next year's AIPAC conference pic.twitter.com/U2MJ6DCTdZ — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) February 7, 2020

Far from being a conference of “Islamophobes and antisemites and white nationalists,” AIPAC opposes all such groups. If anything, AIPAC leans to the left: in 2016, its leadership issued a humiliating public apology after then-candidate Donald Trump criticized President Barack Obama’s policies on Israel and members of the audience — who are supposed to maintain non-partisan decorum — applauded loudly.

Last July, an anti-Israel activist — also in New Hampshire — approached Warren and asked her if she would end the “occupation.” Warren responded: “Yes. Yes. So I’m there.”

Ironically, The Federalist noted, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who is generally thought of as the most hostile candidate to Israel in the Democratic Party field, said recently that he was not opposed to attending the AIPAC policy conference in 2020.

