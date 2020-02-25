Bernie Sanders Calls Netanyahu ‘Racist’; Audience Applauds at Democrat Debate

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said Tuesday during the Democrat debate in Charleston, South Carolina, that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “a reactionary racist.”

The audience applauded.

Sanders had been asked by the moderator, CBS News’ Major Garrett, to explain his recent recent condemnation of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), the country’s foremost pro-Israel organization, as a platform for “bigotry.”

Sanders did not explain what he meant, but said that “sadly, tragically, in Israel, you have a reactionary racist who is now running that country.”

The Vermont Senator — who is currently touting the possibility that he might be the “first Jewish president” — was also asked whether he would move the U.S. embassy in Israel back from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv.

He said he would consider the idea, adding that while he was “absolutely” committed to “protecting the independence and security of Israel … you cannot ignore the suffering of the Palestinian people.”

Sanders has been endorsed by anti-Israel radicals such as Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), whose hostility to the Jewish state has often crossed the line into antisemitism.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), asked a similar question about the embassy, dodged entirely, saying the issue of Jerusalem was solely up to the two parties in the dispute.

