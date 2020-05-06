Hezbollah Terror Chief Complains About Being Banned in Germany

TEL AVIV – Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah blasted Germany for outlawing his terror group, saying the European country surrendered to U.S. pressure and aimed to please Israel.

On Thursday, Berlin designated the Lebanese group a “terrorist organization” and raided mosques and houses affiliated with it.

Nasrallah said it was a “political decision that reflects Germany’s submission to America’s will and to pleasing Israel.”

“The decision is part of the Israeli-American war in the area. The only one to stand up to the American hegemony and Israeli occupation is the resistance movement,” he said.

He added that Hezbollah had no presence in Germany.

“When we say we are not active in Germany, we are being 100 percent honest,” Nasrallah said, adding Germany’s actions in storming mosques and private residences were “barbaric.”

He also noted more European countries are likely to follow suit and ban his group even though he claimed it had stopped activities in Europe.

Israel is said to have provided Germany with intelligence on Hezbollah’s activities in Germany prior to its announcement of the new policy.

The policy sees Berlin recognizing all of Hezbollah, and not just its military arm, as a terror organization, marking a departure from its previous position which was in line with the EU.

Hezbollah activities “violate criminal law and the organization opposes the concept of international understanding,” German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said in a statement.