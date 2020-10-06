Ex-Saudi Spy Chief and U.S. Envoy: Palestinians Have Been ‘Failures’ for 70 Years

In this Friday, June 2, 2017 photo released by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, left, talks to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince and Deputy Commander in Chief of the Emirates Armed Forces in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. Four Arab nations …
Saudi Press Agency via AP
Deborah Danan

Palestinian leaders are “failures” who consistently miss opportunities to resolve the conflict with Israel and who align themselves with despots from Hitler to Saddam Hussein, Saudi Arabia’s former intelligence chief and ambassador to the United States, Bandar bin Sultan, said in an interview with Saudi-owned al-Arabiya TV that aired Monday.

“The Palestinian cause is a just cause, but its advocates are failures. The Israeli cause is unjust, but its advocates are successful. That sums up the events of the last 70 or 75 years,” bin Sultan said, later adding the “Palestinian cause had been robbed by Israeli and Palestinian leaders equally.”

