Israel Delivers Second Iron Dome Defense System Battery to U.S. Army

(UPI) — Israel delivered the second of two Iron Dome Defense System batteries to the U.S. Army this week.

“The delivery of the Iron Dome to the U.S. Army once again demonstrates the close relations between the Israel Ministry of Defense and the U.S. Department of Defense, the effectiveness of the system against various threats, and the excellent technological capabilities of Israeli industries,” said Israeli defense minister Benny Gantz in a press release. “I am confident that the system will assist the U.S. Army in protecting American troops from ballistic and airborne threats as well as from developing threats in the areas where U.S. troops are deployed on various missions.”

The first of the two batteries, which Israel agreed to provide for the United States in 2019, was delivered in September and is already undergoing a process of implementation in the U.S.

In August military Oshkosh trucks were delivered to Israel to be fitted for the system.

The prime contractor for the Iron Dome is Iron Dome is Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, and the MMR radar is developed by ELTA, a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries.

The Iron Dome system intercepted a cruise missile for the first time as part of a series of live-fire tests in December.