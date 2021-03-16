Netanyahu: Four More Peace Deals on the Way for Israel

Israel is set to make peace with four more Arab countries in the region, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday.

“I brought… four peace agreements, and there are another four on the way,” he said in an interview with the Hebrew-language Ynet news site. “I talked about one of them yesterday.”

According to the Israeli premier, he conversed with “one of the leaders in the region” on Monday night for 45 minutes about the possibility of a normalization deal.

“I pledged to take care of the citizens of Israel and I do so with a deep sense of mission,” he added.

The so-called Abraham Accords, brokered by the Trump administration, saw four Arab Muslim states — the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan — establish ties with Israel.

Several Muslim-majority nations, including Indonesia, Mauritania, and even Saudi Arabia, are thought to be next on the list.