Reuven Rivlin, who finished his seven-year term as Israel’s president on Wednesday, was able to walk the streets incognito during his incumbency thanks to a heavy disguise supplied by the Shin Bet security agency.

The Shin Bet released a photo of Rivlin in a false beard, scarf and dark toupee accompanied by a number of agents who had their faces blurred.

Wow, quite the story! Apparently President Rivlin (@PresidentRuvi) was able to roam the country freely (with security), while in disguise! pic.twitter.com/bXIhTRR2lE — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) July 7, 2021

“For several hours, the president enjoyed total anonymity alongside Shin Bet operatives who are well trained in covert work as an ‘invisible protectors,’” the security service said.

Isaac Herzog was sworn in as Israel’s 11th president at a Knesset ceremony on Wednesday, amid the sounds of a shofar and calls of “long live the president,” as Breitbart Jerusalem reported.

At the ceremony, Rivlin thanked Israelis “for the privilege to serve you.”

“My seven years as the tenth president were largely about encountering the majority, which is sometimes silent, of Israeli society. Up and down the country, all the tribes, across the spectrum of opinions. At the end of seven years, I can tell you, elected officials and civil servants, with certainty: there is one Israeli society and the vast majority of it wants and is committed to turn the vision of partnership into reality.”

“I’m going back to being a father and grandfather,” he said.