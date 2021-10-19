Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has received an invite from UAE Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to make an official state visit to Abu Dhabi. It will be the premier’s first since the two countries established ties as part of the Trump-led Abraham Accords last year.

The invitation was issued through UAE Ambassador to Israel Muhammad Mahmoud Al Khajah during a meeting with Bennett and Bahrain Ambassador to Israel Khaled Yousif al-Jalahma in Jerusalem.

The three discussed expanding ties between the countries and further strengthening the Abraham Accords.

“The stronger the bond between our countries, the stronger the security and stability of the entire region,” said Bennett according to a readout from his office.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid visited the UAE in June to inaugurate the Israeli embassy in Abu Dhabi and last month met with Bahraini King Hamid bin Issa al Khalifa in Manama.

On Monday, a four-way Zoom meeting took place between Lapid, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed, Secretary of State State Antony Blinken, and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to discuss “expanding economic and political cooperation in the Middle East and Asia, including through trade, combating climate change, energy cooperation, and increasing maritime security,” according to State Department spokesman Ned Price.

“The secretary reiterated the Biden administration’s support for the Abraham Accords and normalization agreements and discussed future opportunities for collaboration in the region and globally,” he said.

Israel also normalized relations with Morocco and Sudan as part of the Abraham Accords.