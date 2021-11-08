The Israeli Mossad spy agency foiled an attack against Israeli tourists and businesspeople on behalf of Iran, resulting in the arrest of several people in African nations, an Israeli TV network reported Sunday.

According to Israel’s Channel 12, five people with African passports were by recruited by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps elite Quds Force to target visiting Israelis in Senegal, Tanzania, and Ghana.

The news comes a month after Israel accused Iran of plotting attacks against Israeli businessmen in Cyprus, as Breitbart News reported.

The five people who were arrested underwent special training in Lebanon before being sent back to Africa to attack Jewish and Israeli targets under the guise of being religious students, the report said.

Israeli tourists on safari in Tanzania were chief among the targets, the channel said.

Iran denounced the allegations as “baseless,” the report outlined further.

This is not the first time Iran has planned attacks in Africa.

In February, The New York Times reported a cell of Iranian operatives in Ethiopia had been recruited for an attack against the United Arab Emirates’ embassy over the Gulf nation’s normalization deal with Israel.