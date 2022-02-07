Holocaust Survivor Dies of Wounds Caused by Hamas Terror Rocket

A 91-year-old Holocaust survivor who was seriously wounded when a rocket fired from the Hamas terror group in the Gaza Strip hit her home in southern Israel last year died this week.

Naomi Perlman succumbed to shrapnel wounds sustained during a rocket attack on her home in Ashkelon during the 11-day conflict between Israel and terror groups in the Gaza Strip last May. Perlman’s Indian caregiver, Santosh Sumaya, was killed in the attack.

“If there is anyone who deserves to be called the ultimate survivor it is my mother,” her son, Shuki Perlman, was quoted by by the Kan public broadcaster as saying. “It was nine months of fighting. I did not believe she would survive at all. She arrived at Barzilai (hospital) without a pulse and blood pressure.”

Thirteen Israelis died in the fighting.

Feldman, who was born in 1931 in Poland, escaped to Ukraine and from there to Uzbekistan during the Holocaust.

Her grandson visited her in hospital the night before she passed away.

“I showed her pictures of her new great-granddaughter ,and she smiled,” Shuki Perlman said. “I flew to see my daughter and returned a week ago. I was with her last night; it was as if she was waiting for me to say goodbye.”

She was survived by Shuki and a daughter, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.