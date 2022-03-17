Israeli Rescues Ukrainian Grandchildren of Woman Who Saved Her Family in the Holocaust

An Israeli woman last week helped two Ukrainian sisters fleeing the Russian invasion in their hometown find refuge in Israel, decades after the sisters’ grandmother hid the Israeli woman’s grandmother from the Nazis.

Mariya Blyshchik and her family risked their lives saving Fanya Bass and other Jews during the Holocaust. Fanya Bass’ granddaughter Sharon Bass last week helped rescue Mariya Blyshchik’s grandchildren, Alona Chugai, 47, and Lasia Orshoko, 36, arranging them emergency visas with Israel’s Ministry of Interior and bringing them to safety.

“We Jews, we say that if you do something good, like their grandparents did, it will come back to you,” Sharon Bass said. “I feel like it is my obligation to be there for them and close the debt we owed them.”

Bass had been in touch with the family when the invasion began.

“We talked, they were very stressed and scared and they wanted to come here to be safe,” Sharon told Israeli television. “There were sirens all the time. The electricity was on and off. They heard the bombing in the distance…. I can relate to this situation because of what has happened here in Israel. But it is still very different. So, we said we will do everything to help you.”

“We were very happy and excited when we finally saw them at the airport,” Sharon said. “We cried, we laughed, but also the tension was there. Our thoughts were with the family that stayed behind. We had mixed emotions… The situation in Ukraine is so difficult right now. This family that we have been in contact with for all these years were so sad and felt that the best thing is to come here to be safe.”

The two sisters are staying with Bass and her parents, respectively.

“Eventually we got a permit for them to come. Now we are trying to get them permission to stay in Israel because I don’t know if they will have anything to go back to,” Sharon said.

Fanya Bass, then known as Rozenfeld, was the only member of her family to survive the Holocaust.

