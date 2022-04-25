The Israel Defense Forces shelled targets in Lebanon on Monday after a terrorist rocket was launched into Israel earlier in the evening.

“IDF artillery is now attacking targets in Lebanon and firing at the launch area in retaliation for the rocket fired into Israeli territory,” the IDF spokesperson said, adding the source of the launch was struck with dozens of artillery shells.

The rocket landed in an open area in the north of Israel, close to the border with Lebanon, and did not cause any damage.

The United Nations peacekeeping force along the border, UNIFIL, called on both sides to exercise restraint.

“A rocket was launched from Lebanon toward Israel early this morning. Israel Defense Forces are returning fire with dozens of shells. UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander @aroldo_lazaro urges calm and restraint in this volatile and ongoing situation,” UNIFIL tweeted.

An IDF spokesperson said Israel suspects Palestinian militants were behind the rocket fire.

“It is estimated that these are Palestinian factions and that this is related to the Ramadan period and the events of the Temple Mount,” the spokesman told Kan public radio, adding that it could have been a Hamas cell.

According to the Haaretz daily, it won’t be the first time a Hamas satellite in Lebanon was operational. Ten years ago, the terror group set up local cells around Palestinian refugee camps in the region of the Lebanese city of Tyre, with the aim of shooting rockets at Israel during flare-ups in the Palestinian territories.

Since then there have been several rounds of rocket attacks, including during Israel’s conflicts with Hamas in 2014 and 2021 respectively.