Following the Trump-led Abraham Accords signed in 2020, Tuesday saw the first ever ceremony in an Arab country honoring fallen soldiers and victims of terror for Israel’s Memorial Day.

The ceremony was held at the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi and led by Jerusalem’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Amir Hayek. It included Jewish mourning prayers.

“Here, in Abu Dhabi, we bow our heads and we honor those whose deaths have allowed us to live. Here, we swear to take care of the coming generations for a better future — a future in which no nation will lift a sword against another nation, and no more war will be learned,” Hayek said.

“From here, from Abu Dhabi, we will continue to remember the fallen. We will continue to accompany the wounded and the bereaved families,” he added.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday celebrated the signing of the "Abraham Accords," a peace deal between Israel and Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates brokered by the United States.