Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday warned Iran against carrying out terror attacks against Israelis abroad, amid “concrete” threats that Israeli tourists were being targeted for killings and kidnappings in Turkey.

“We are currently witnessing Iranian attempts to attack Israelis in several overseas locations,” Bennett said at the opening of the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem.

“The security services of the State of Israel are working to thwart attempted attacks before they are launched. We will continue to strike those who send the terrorists and those who send those who send them,” he added.

“Our new rule is: Whoever sends – pays,” he outlined, before reiterating Israel’s warning against unnecessary travel to Turkey and in particular Istanbul.

“The danger is still great. I call on the citizens of Israel to show personal responsibility and safeguard their security,” Bennett said.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Tuesday even if the U.S. reaches a new agreement with Iran, Israel will still be able to strike the regime’s nuclear program. https://t.co/keXuadtIaG — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 1, 2022

Last week Israel warned Israeli tourists to leave Turkey amid a “concrete” threat of attack.

The announcement came on the heels of Israeli media reports that said that Israeli and Turkish security agencies had thwarted a multi-pronged, coordinated attack targeting Israeli tourists that included shooting sprees and abductions.

The National Security Council subsequently raised travel warnings to the highest level.

Iran has vowed to avenge the killing of an Quds Force officer last month, for which it blamed Israel.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) has taken dramatic steps aimed at preparing for an attack on Iran, including integrating a precision one-ton bomb in the belly of its F-35s, and updating the stealth fighter jets for long-haul flights direct to the Islamic Republic.

Bennett last week said Israel had recently adopted a “strategy change” on how to deal with Iran.

The world should thank Israel for the assassination of Iran’s nuclear mastermind Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a senior Israeli official said. https://t.co/rXiICEA5eK — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 30, 2020

“Israel is operating against the many tentacles of Iranian terror, as it has not done in the past. The days of Iran having immunity when it strikes against Israel and spreads its terrorism via proxies, are gone. We are operating everywhere and all the time, and will continue to do so,” he said.