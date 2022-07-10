Hamas Terror Chief: ‘U.S.’ Influence Is Shrinking; We Must Build Alliances with Russia, China’

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh and other senior officials of the Gaza-ruling terror group said it was incumbent on the Palestinians to start looking to form strategic alliances with Russia, Iran and China, since the U.S. is likely to lose its global hegemony once the Russia-Ukraine war is over.

“This is the broadest and most significant war in the struggle between the world’s camps since the end of World War II,” Haniyeh said at a conference titled “Palestinian Sovereignty, the Strategic Variables and Future Paths.”

“After this war, the world will no longer be the same. It will undoubtedly become a multipolar world, and the currently prevailing unipolar era in international and global policy will end,” he said according to a translation of his remarks by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

The report outlines the speakers, who also included senior Hamas politoburo member Moussa Abu Marzouk, assessed when the war is over, the U.S. is likely to lose its global hegemony, resulting in a multipolar world order.

“This will certainly be a very important change, and it will impact both our Arab and Islamic region, and our [Palestinian] cause and our struggle with the occupation,” Haniyeh said.

Marzouk also stressed a multipolar world would benefit the Palestinian cause.

“We are still at the stage of revolution and liberation—not at the stage of forming a state. Therefore, the liberation of Palestine and the dismantling of the Israeli occupation are needed in order for us to discuss issues [concerning] Palestinian sovereignty,” Marzouk said according to Hamas’ website.

Addressing Arab countries’ normalization of ties with Israel, Abu Marzouk said that “cold relations have grown into alliances and joint [military] exercises … [in an attempt] to transform the conflict in the region from one between the Arabs and Israel into one between the Arabs and Iran.”