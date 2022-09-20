Qatar U.N. Envoy Who Blamed Israel for 9/11, Said LGBT Are ‘Disgusting,’ Loses Bid to Chair Rights Forum

Qatar’s United Nations envoy lost her bid to become chair of the upcoming U.N. Forum on Human Rights, Democracy and the Rule of Law, after a watchdog group revealed she had called Jews “our enemies” and gays “disgusting.”

U.N. Watch called on the president of the U.N. Human Rights Council to disqualify Hend al-Muftah’s nomination in light of dozens of incendiary remarks about Jews and gays, as well as conspiratorial theories on Western societies and liberalism.

Al-Muftah’s views “stand in complete contravention to the principles and values of the U.N. forum which she seeks to lead, and of the founding charter of the Human Rights Council,” U.N. Watch said in the letter to UNHRC president Federico Villegas.

Al-Muftah blamed Israel for 9/11, called for the “expulsion of Jews from Palestine,” and shared inflammatory videos on her social media accounts, including one in which a child gleefully talks about trampling on the corpses of Jews.

“The Jews focused their investments in industry and the media, and that is why they dominated, tyrannized and ruled the world,” she wrote in a 2012 tweet.

Jews are responsible for “anti-Islam everywhere,” she wrote, and asserted that “Israel hangs over every terrorist attack.”

According to U.N. Watch, Qatar’s chances of winning the post were high due to the oil-rich nation’s influence at the U.N. in Geneva.

U.N. Watch executive director Hillel Neuer commended Villegas for withdrawing her bid, saying he was “doing the right thing [by] rejecting Qatar’s ambassador of hate.”

“Hend Al-Muftah is a rabid antisemite who over a decade has been tweeting vile hate against Jews and gays, while spreading malign conspiracy theories about Western countries,” Neuer said in a statement.

“She is the last person in the world who should head a UN forum on human rights, democracy and the rule of law,” Neuer said.