WATCH: Dramatic Footage of Israeli Police Officer Shooting Down Palestinian Terrorist

Israel police on Sunday released bodycam footage of an officer neutralizing a Palestinian terrorist in a soccer field after he had stabbed an Israeli man in Jerusalem.

The footage shows the officer chasing after the suspect in the soccer field where dozens of Arab children were playing and training.

The officer shouted at the attacker, 16, in Arabic to stop, but the teenager continues to run away.

The stabber eventually reaches a dead end and turns to the officer brandishing a knife. The officer fires a single shot and the attacker falls to the ground, but is not killed.

The Palestinian terrorist was evacuated to the hospital in critical condition.

“I saw him running with an object in his hand and there were a lot of civilians in the area, I felt there was a life-threatening danger to the civilians… the terrorist then turned around in my direction with the object in his hand in order to attack. I believed my life was in danger and fired one shot,” the officer said.

Seven years earlier, the same officer was present at a stabbing attack on a bus in Jerusalem, when a Palestinian terrorist stabbed a soldier and tried to grab his weapon. The officer was also successful then in subduing the attacker.

The attacker on Saturday stabbed a religious Jewish Israeli man in the back.

The victim, 20, was evacuated to Shaare Tzedek Medical hospital in serious condition.

Officers later arrested the stabber’s father and brother in Anata and as they left the area, were subjected to rocks hurled at them from Palestinian bystanders.

In a separate incident on Saturday, a Palestinian driver was shot and neutralized by Israeli troops after he drove into a group of them. None of the troops were hurt.

In a third incident, dramatic footage showing Palestinian terrorist Udai Tamimi, who killed an 18-year-old female IDF officer earlier this month, being shot to death after attempting to carry out another terror attack in the Jewish town of Ma’alei Adumim in the West Bank.

Even after he was shot, Tamimi continues to shoot Israeli security officers.

Warning: graphic content