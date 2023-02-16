Videos of Palestinian kindergarten-aged children dressed up as jihadi terrorists and killing Israelis are making the rounds on TikTok, with scenes also showing the children carrying the “dead bodies” of “martyrs”.

According to the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) watchdog group, which published the videos on its website, the TikTok videos were made by the Al-Tofula Kindergarten in Beit Awwa, west of the West Bank city of Hebron.

One clip, evidently filmed by kindergarten teachers, opens with children dressed in keffiyehs and carrying toy semi-automatic weapons while waving Palestinian flags.

The next scene portrays children dressed as IDF soldiers and sporting armbands with the Star of David – reminiscent of Nazi Germany and which Israeli troops do not wear – storm the classroom.

The two sides engage in a gun battle. One keffiyeh-donning child falls down as if he was shot dead. A little girl appears by his side and kisses him on the forehead as if in mourning.

A funeral procession ensues with several boys carrying the “dead” child who is wrapped in a Palestinian flag, with the rest of the children following behind.

MEMRI said that according to the inscription on one of the videos, TikTok had removed the videos several times.

Four terror attacks in Jerusalem over the past two weeks were carried out by young teenagers of 13 and 14 years old.

Israel’s Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich, who also serves as a minister over Jewish communities in the West Bank, said that young Palestinians were incited to carry out violent attacks against Jews on social media, primarily on TikTok.