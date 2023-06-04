Netanyahu Demands Answers from Egypt After Policeman Kills 3 Israeli Soldiers

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is demanding answers from Egypt after an Egyptian policeman crossed Israel’s southern border through an emergency access gate and killed three Israeli combat soldiers.

“Israel sent a clear message to the Egyptian government: We expect the joint investigation to be exhaustive and thorough,” Netanyahu said.

The incident on the Egyptian border is severe and extraordinary and will be fully investigated. Israel has conveyed a clear message to the Egyptian government: We expect that the joint investigation will be exhaustive and thorough. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 4, 2023

Egypt initially said that the policeman crossed the border in pursuit of drug smugglers, who routinely use the Sinai desert to move their product into Israel. But the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that its soldiers had foiled the drug smugglers hours before they were killed, and that an IDF border post was specifically attacked.

The attack, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, killed Sgt. Lia Ben Nun, 19; St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan, 20; and St.-Sgt. Uri Itzhak Ilouz, 20. Ben Nun was a female combat soldier on the front lines.

Who were the IDF soldiers killed at the Egyptian border? – Israel News – The Jerusalem Post https://t.co/DOm8jawMqD — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) June 4, 2023

As the Times of Israel noted:

An Egyptian policeman shot and killed two Israeli soldiers who were manning a guard post near the border on Saturday morning, the military said. The Israel Defense Forces said there was a further exchange of fire in the area hours later, inside Israeli territory, in which the gunman and another IDF soldier were killed. … Iluz and Ben Nun served as combat soldiers in the Bardelas Battalion. Dahan served in the Caracal Battalion. Both units are tasked with guarding the Egyptian border.

Dahan was killed during the later pursuit of the attacker.

Israel’s under-20 World Cup soccer team, which shocked Brazil in a 3-2 victory Saturday, honored the victims of the attack:

A historic win on a tragic day.

As Israel beat Brazil in the U20 World Cup, Dor Turgeman wears an armband paying tribute to the 3 soldiers who lost their lives today. pic.twitter.com/LzHSAp9pbc — Michael Dickson (@michaeldickson) June 3, 2023

Egypt expressed condolences to Israel over the killings. Israel and Egypt have been at peace for more than 40 years. But there are still occasional tensions at the border.

