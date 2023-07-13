Naftali: The U.S.-Israel Alliance Is Based on People, not Politics

When it comes to the United States’ relationship with Israel, there is often a lot of talk about things like political maneuvering, military aid, and diplomatic relations. But beyond the headlines, there are a few key points that make this alliance important for both Israelis and Americans.

One thing that a lot of people often forget is that when America sends aid to Israel, it isn’t just a one-way street. In fact, much of that aid is actually used to create jobs that benefit Americans.

U.S. governments and security agencies also engage in technology and defense cooperation with Israel, which often comes in the form of investing in innovative ideas. For example, the Iron Dome is a joint Israeli-American anti-missile defense system that is saving the lives of many Israeli civilians from terrorists. It also helps keep U.S. troops safe wherever the system is deployed.

Such joint ventures also create jobs for Americans, which in turn helps to boost the U.S. economy. So the next time you hear someone slamming U.S. aid to Israel, remember that it’s actually a win-win for both countries — above and beyond the fact that Israel is the most trustworthy ally of the US.

While many politicians, especially on the left, have been critical of the state of Israel in recent years, surveys have shown that the American public is overwhelmingly supportive of Israel’s right of self-defense and right to exist. In fact, a Gallup poll in recent years found that 74 percent of American adults view Israel favorably, while just 23 percent have an unfavorable view of the country.

So Americans are still very much pro-Israel. And being pro-Israel is being pro-America, pro-everything that the “woke” left movement hates.

One of the most vocal and controversial groups to come out in opposition to the U.S.-Israel alliance in recent years has been referred to as the “Squad”. This group of far-left progressives, made up of Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), has been a thorn in the side of supporters of Israel in Congress. However, their opposition to the state of Israel is actually a ringing endorsement of the country’s policies and practices.

The “Squad” is known for its radical leftism and has been accused of using antisemitic rhetoric in the past, so when they oppose something, it’s often a good indication that it is worth supporting.

Another key point to note about the U.S.-Israel alliance is that it isn’t just a matter of military support or security arrangements. For example, Israel is a global leader in cutting-edge technology and innovation, and the two countries often collaborate on research and development in fields like medicine, agriculture, and water conservation. Additionally, Israel has a booming tourism industry that Americans support through travel to the Holy Land. From the ancient city of Jerusalem to the bustling beaches of Tel Aviv, there is no shortage of things to see and do in Israel.

In conclusion, while there is much that left-wing Americans are turning a blind eye to, the majority of Americans know about and embrace the strong and enduring alliance between the United States and Israel.

Our strong alliance stems not from leaders but from people — and we must keep it that way. God bless America. God bless Israel.

Hananya Naftali is a prominent Israeli speaker and influencer in the fight against antisemitism, terrorism, and anti-Israel movements.