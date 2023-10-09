Israeli Actor Seriously Wounded While Rescuing Families from Hamas

An Israeli actor, who is dating one of the country’s most well-known television journalists, was seriously wounded while rescuing families from Hamas gunmen near the Gaza Strip frontier over the weekend, the New York Post reported.

Thirty-year-old Yadin Gellman, a theater and film actor and a reservist in the Israeli military, sustained gunshot wounds to his chest, leg, and hand during a gunfight with Hamas terrorists. The terrorists had infiltrated Be’eri, a community situated two miles from the edge of the Gaza Strip, according to the report.

Gellman is the boyfriend of Adva Dado, a correspondent for N12 News in Israel, the Israeli news site Ynet reported. Gellman was rushed into emergency surgery after being shot and is reportedly in serious but stable condition, the report states.

“Thank you to everyone for your concern,” Dadon posted to her Instagram account. “Please pray for his well-being as well as that of the other wounded, the missing, and the heroic fighters who are risking their lives.”

The Palestinian terror group Hamas launched an attack early Saturday on Israel, which has thus far killed 900 people and wounded 2,500, according to reports. The attack occurred on the Jewish holiday of Shemini Atzeret, the last festival of the High Holy Day cycle. More than 100 Israelis were also kidnapped to Gaza — including women, children, and elderly, many of whom were abused during their abductions. In response to the attack, the Israeli Airforce has struck at least 1,000 terror targets in Gaza.

Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades via Storyful

Gellman, who is being hailed as a hero, was reportedly sent to Be’eri “to root out Hamas gunmen who had infiltrated the kibbutz, leaving hundreds of families trapped in their homes,” the Post reported, citing Hebrew-language media reports. Sources close to Gellman told Israeli media outlets that he and other soldiers “saved many families.”

“Be’eri, a kibbutz that numbers around 1,000 residents, was overrun by heavily armed Hamas terrorists who managed to break through the unguarded fence surrounding the border,” according to the report. “Several residents of the kibbutz were killed.”

Dadon has been issuing live on-air reports “from towns near the Gaza frontier that have been subjected to nearly non-stop rocket and missile bombardment from Hamas militants based in the Strip,” the report states.