PHOTOS: Fierce Israeli Counter-protest Confronts Pro-Hamas Rally in New York

Pro-Israel counter-protesters confronted pro-Hamas demonstrators in New York City’s on Monday for a second day in a row.

On Sunday, the Democratic Socialists of America came out to support Palestinian terror against Israelis, which killed hundreds of people this weekend. They were met by a pro-Israel counter-demonstrators — and flashed a swastika at them.

On Monday, the pro-Hamas crowd was there again — and were met by a boisterous, diverse crowd of pro-Israel counter-demonstrators.

The Daily Mail reported: “A pro-Palestine crowd with their faces covered ripped apart an Israeli flag in Manhattan on Monday chanting their wish for Israelis to die, as they faced off with a pro-Israel group yelling at the Palestinians: ‘They all need to die now!'”

But the pro-Israel crowd was more positive — and proudly showed their faces and their faith, in a fierce show of solidarity:

One pro-Hamas demonstrator tried to write “Free Palestine” on her cheeks — but misspelled the word (“Palistine” [sic]):

The slogan “Free Palestine” implies the destruction of Israel by replacing it with a Palestinian state in the entire territory.

Thus far, about 900 Israelis have died from the terror attack, the worst in Israel’s history. Nearly 3,000 have been wounded, and more than 100 soldiers and civilians have been kidnapped by Hamas and taken to Gaza as hostages, and to an unknown fate.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.