A young Israeli couple was able to hide their ten-month-old twins before Hamas terrorists broke into their home and murdered them, the New York Post reported.

Itai and Hadar Berdichevsky, both 30, were attacked in their home in Kfar Gaza, a kibbutz in southern Israel located roughly three miles east of Gaza, the Post reported, citing the Israeli outlet Walla. The parents reportedly hid the infants in a bomb shelter before being murdered trying to fight off the terrorists.

“Israeli troops rescued the unharmed babies about 14 hours later and handed them to their grandmother,” according to the report.

Israeli Ambassador to Colombia Gali Dagan has hailed the parents as “heroes” who did “everything they could to save their children,” the Daily Mail reported.

“They hid their 10-month-old twin children in the shelter while terrorists infiltrated their home,” Dagan wrote on Twitter. “Itay and Hadar were brutally murdered after bravely fighting the terrorists.”

“The babies were left alone for more than 12 hours until they were rescued. Imagine the horror. Two terrified parents doing everything they can to save their children, who are now orphaned. Blessed be the memory of these heroes,” he continued.

The Palestinian terror group Hamas launched an attack early Saturday on Israel, which has thus far killed more than 900 people and wounded 2,500, according to reports. The attack occurred on the Jewish holiday of Shemini Atzeret, the last festival of the High Holy Day cycle.

More than 100 Israelis were also kidnapped to Gaza — including women, children, and the elderly, many of whom were abused during their abductions. In response to the attack, the Israeli Airforce has struck at least 1,000 terror targets in Gaza. Israel has also mobilized 300,000 reservists in the past 48 hours as its forces continue strikes against Hamas terror targets in Gaza.

The Palestinian terror attack against Israel has been referred to as the “worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.”

President Joe Biden said the death toll of Americans in connection to Hamas’s terror attack on Israel has risen from nine to 11, while more Americans are being held hostage by Hamas.

