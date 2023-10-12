‘Hearkens Back to ISIS’: Antony Blinken Says He Was Shown Evidence of Hamas Atrocities in Israel

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken listed in detail the many atrocities committed by terrorist group Hamas that he said he was shown by the Israeli government.

“Images are worth a thousand words. These images may be worth a million,” Blinken said in describing the evidence he had been presented when meeting with Israeli leaders on Thursday.

He stated what he was shown of Hamas atrocities “hearkens back to ISIS and some of the very things we saw when it was on its rampage.”

“It’s hard to find the right words,” he said. “It’s beyond what anyone would ever want to imagine, much less actually see and, God forbid, experience… it’s really beyond almost anything that we can comprehend, digest.”