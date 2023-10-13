REPORT: Cristiano Ronaldo Faces 99 Lashes After Hugging Iranian Painter

Cristiano Ronaldo’s seemingly innocent show of affection and appreciation to a handicapped Iranian artist could land him 99 lashes if he ever visits the Islamic Republic of Iran again.

Ronaldo was in Iran last month to play in Al-Nassr’s Asian Champions League game against Persepolis on Sept. 19. However, before the game, fans greeted Ronaldo, and some of those fans had gifts for him. One such fan was Fatima Hamimi, an Iranian artist who paints with her feet because she is handicapped.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been sentenced to 99 lashes by the Iranian justice system "for hugging and kissing an unmarried woman on her head," which is considered adultery in Iran.pic.twitter.com/pmcmYAudFd — Total Football (@TotalFootbol) October 13, 2023

Hamimi presented Ronaldo with two portraits she had painted of him.

As a sign of appreciation, Ronaldo posed for a photo with Hamimi and gave her a hug and a kiss on the forehead.

BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo is said to have been sentenced to 99 lashes for hugging a painter to say thank you for her gift to him. This angered a group of religiously strict lawyers in Iran because under Iranian law, touching a woman when in a relationship is a form of adultery. pic.twitter.com/rmDH1pvs8S — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) October 13, 2023

Innocent enough, right? WRONG!

According to Iranian law, because Ronaldo is in a relationship with another woman, girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, it is actually considered adultery for him to engage in signs of affection with another woman. The penalty for such an offense could be 99 lashes.

But there’s hope!

Ronaldo can be exempted from this punishment if he shows remorse for his actions. It’s not clear what that remorse would entail. But Ronaldo may not have to worry about it, considering Al-Nassr isn’t scheduled to return to Iran unless the team advances in the Asian Champions League tournament, TMZ Sports reports.