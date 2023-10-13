REPORT: Cristiano Ronaldo Faces 99 Lashes After Hugging Iranian Painter

Cristiano Ronaldo’s seemingly innocent show of affection and appreciation to a handicapped Iranian artist could land him 99 lashes if he ever visits the Islamic Republic of Iran again.

Ronaldo was in Iran last month to play in Al-Nassr’s Asian Champions League game against Persepolis on Sept. 19. However, before the game, fans greeted Ronaldo, and some of those fans had gifts for him. One such fan was Fatima Hamimi, an Iranian artist who paints with her feet because she is handicapped.

Hamimi presented Ronaldo with two portraits she had painted of him.

As a sign of appreciation, Ronaldo posed for a photo with Hamimi and gave her a hug and a kiss on the forehead.

Innocent enough, right? WRONG!

According to Iranian law, because Ronaldo is in a relationship with another woman, girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, it is actually considered adultery for him to engage in signs of affection with another woman. The penalty for such an offense could be 99 lashes.

But there’s hope!

Ronaldo can be exempted from this punishment if he shows remorse for his actions. It’s not clear what that remorse would entail. But Ronaldo may not have to worry about it, considering Al-Nassr isn’t scheduled to return to Iran unless the team advances in the Asian Champions League tournament, TMZ Sports reports.

