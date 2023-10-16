Israel’s Health Ministry Slams W.H.O. for Calls to Reverse Gaza Evacuation 

“As Hamas rampaged through Israeli towns murdering infants, raping women and taking the sick and elderly hostage, including Holocaust survivors, the World Health Organization was largely focused on cessation of hostilities,” the Health Ministry said in a statement. “Israel’s efforts to save lives by evacuating civilians from the conflict zone in northern Gaza has been perversely twisted and maligned in service of Hamas’s efforts to continue their use of Gaza’s civilians as human shields.”

“The call for evacuation of civilians from the conflict zone is a measure to protect civilians despite Hamas’s efforts to endanger them,” the ministry added.

The W.H.O. has issued several statements calling for an “end to hostilities” since Hamas terrorists attacked Israel on October 7, slaughtering at least 1,400 people and injuring at least 3,400. On October 13, the W.H.O. asked Israel to “immediately rescind orders for the evacuation of over 1 million people living north of Wadi Gaza.”

“A mass evacuation would be disastrous—for patients, health workers and other civilians left behind or caught in the mass movement,” agency said.

On October 14, the W.H.O. said it “strongly condemns Israel’s repeated orders for the evacuation of 22 hospitals treating more than 2,000 inpatients in northern Gaza.”

“The forced evacuation of patients and health workers will further worsen the current humanitarian and public health catastrophe,” the agency said.

The W.H.O. is the health agency of the United Nations (U.N.), which has been accused by human rights expert Anne Bayefsky of having “blood on its hands” for refusing to “acknowledge or support Israel’s right of self-defense.”

“This fundamental right of every UN member state was never mentioned even once by the Security Council, the General Assembly, the Human Rights Council, the Secretary-General, or the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights,” Bayefsky wrote for the Times of Israel.

She continued: