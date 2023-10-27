PHOTOS: A Soldier Revisits the Scene of Battle at Kibbutz Be’eri

Nimrod Palmach, one of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reservists who helped liberate Kibbutz Be’eri from a horrific terror attack by Palestinian Hamas terrorists on October 7, revisited the scene of the battle and sent several photographs to Breitbart News.

Earlier this week, Breitbart News reported the story of how Palmach, CEO of the non-profit “Israel Is” organization, said goodbye to his children and his fiancée and raced south to the communities around the Gaza Strip to repel an attack by the terrorists.

Nimrod Palmach

Palmach, joining up with a special forces unit on the scene, helped fight to defend Kibbutz Alumim before turning to Kibbutz Be’eri, where 108 of the 1100 residents were murdered. Breitbart News visited the kibbutz earlier this week to document the atrocities that Hamas committed there — murdering entire families in cold blood; mutilating victims — some while still living; burning people alive as they tried to hide in “safe rooms.” Palmach revisited the scene of the fight, and sent several photos.

One of the photos shows graffiti written in Arabic on a destroyed home. It says “Allahu Akbar,” or “God is the greatest.”

Palmach also visited the wreckage of a helicopter. As he told the story, the helicopter had been carrying paratroopers to the battle when it was hit by a rocket. It crashed, but miraculously everyone on board survived, and escaped before it was hit again.



Palmach told Breitbart News that he expects to see combat again, as the reserves deploy to the border with Gaza and prepare to invade to remove Hamas.

