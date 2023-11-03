Report: Israel Stops ‘Humanitarian’ Truck Smuggling Equipment for Hamas

Israeli inspectors stopped a truck this week that was meant to carry “humanitarian” aid into Gaza because they discovered oxygen-concentrating machines that were meant to allow Hamas to ventilate its tunnels, according to the Times of Israel.

The Times of Israel reported:

Israeli inspectors earlier this week uncovered several oxygen concentrators meant to aerate the tunnels operated by terror groups in Gaza, two senior Israeli officials tell The Times of Israel. “These weren’t for use in the hospitals, but below them. That’s why they were smuggled among boxes of cookies,” one of the senior Israeli officials says, adding that the entire truck in which the oxygen concentrators were found was barred from entering Gaza. … The trucks first enter Egypt where they undergo an initial round of inspections. They then are driven into Israel through the Nitzana crossing where they are inspected by Israel’s COGAT military liaison before being sent back to Egypt and driven into Gaza through the Rafah crossing, a second Israeli official tells The Times of Israel, saying the format was agreed upon after extensive talks between Israel, Egypt and the United States.

Hamas has previously used humanitarian aid for terrorist attacks:

Humanitarian aid for the purpose of terrorism:@UNICEF first aid kits were used by Hamas jihadists during their raid on Israeli towns on October 7–where over 1,300 Israelis were murdered, thousands more were wounded. pic.twitter.com/fzEsg86S3D — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 15, 2023

Israel has agreed to allow aid into Gaza, but has said it will stop allowing the aid if Hamas seizes any of it.

