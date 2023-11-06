American-Israeli Police Officer Stabbed to Death in Jerusalem Terror Attack

Sgt. Elisheva Rose Ida Lubin, 20, an American who moved to Israel two years ago and volunteered in the Israeli police force, died of her wounds Monday after she and a colleague were stabbed by a 16-year-old Palestinian terrorist in the Old City of Jerusalem.

The Jewish News Syndicate reported:

Police said Lubin immigrated from the United States in August 2021, and was drafted into the police force in March of the following year. The terrorist was killed. He was identified as a 16-year-old resident of the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya. Police said that another suspect was detained at the scene and that his connection to the assailant and the attack were being investigated. … Fifty-nine police officers have been killed since Hamas’s Oct. 7 invasion of southern Israel.

Supporters offered online tributes to her, including a video that was recorded of her in Jerusalem just three days before her death:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OnlyInIsrael ❤️ (@mybeautifullandofisrael)

Lubin had lived on Kibbutz Sa’ad, one of the communities near the Gaza border that was attacked by Hamas terrorists on October 7.

Miraculously, no residents died at Kibbutz Sa’ad, a religious kibbutz whose members managed to fend off the attack and prevent terrorist from entering.

