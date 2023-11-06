VIDEO: Terrorist Rocket Launchers Found in Boy Scout Center, Mosque in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) revealed Monday that it had found more terrorist rocket launchers in extremely sensitive civilian settings in Gaza — including a Boy Scout youth center, and a mosque.

This is what we are finding in Gaza.

A building where children play is a Hamas rocket launching site.

You have to see it to believe it: pic.twitter.com/KmMxfbYj93 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 6, 2023

The IDF released a statement:

During ground operations in the Gaza Strip, IDF troops located and exposed evidence of Hamas’ use of civilian compounds for terrorism. During activity by a team of soldiers of the 460th Brigade to locate terrorist infrastructure and clear the area, rocket launch pits found by the soldiers in a mosque were destroyed. In addition, during several activities in the past day, the soldiers found over 50 rockets ready to be launched into Israel from inside a youth movement compound in Northern Gaza.

On Sunday, the IDF released photographs of rocket launchers based in a children’s playground. The goal of the terrorists in using such sites is to dissuade Israel from attacking them — or to reap the public relations benefit if Israel does attack and kill civilians.

Both the deliberate targeting of civilians, and the deliberate use of civilians as human shields in doing so, are war crimes.

