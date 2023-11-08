Report: Hamas Accuses UNRWA of Helping Palestinians Evacuate Northern Gaza

Hamas has accused the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) of helping Palestinian civilians evacuate northern Gaza — which the Palestinian terror organization does not want them to do, because it prefers to use them as human shields.

Israel National News reported:

The Hamas terrorist organization accused UNRWA, the UN agency for the descendants of the Arab refugees of the 1948 War of Independence, of “colluding” with Israel by assisting in the evacuation of civilians from northern Gaza. Hamas media bureau chief Salama Maruf claimed that “UNRWA and its officials bear responsibility for this humanitarian catastrophe, in particular the residents of the Gaza City area and north of it.” … Hamas has demanded that civilians disregard Israel’s warnings and remain in northern Gaza so that they can be used as human shields, both to prevent Israeli attacks on terrorist targets and so that Israel will be criticized internationally when civilians are killed in attacks on terrorist targets. The terrorist organization has used mosques, schools, hospitals, and other civilian sites as launching sites for firing rockets at Israel or to store weapons. The Al-Shifa hospital serves as the site of Hamas’ headquarters.

As Breitbart News has reported, Israel has repeatedly urged civilians to move south, and has opened a humanitarian evacuation corridor for several hours a day to allow ordinary Palestinians to escape the fighting as the Israel Defense Forces encircle the Hamas terrorists.

Ironically UNRWA is typically thought of as anti-Israel. Several UNRWA employees praised the massive Hamas terror attack of October 7 that started the war, and several graduates of UNRWA schools are among the Hamas terrorists.

