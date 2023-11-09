PHOTOS: IDF Continues Advances; Seizes Hamas Base, Finds Explosives Near Children’s Room

The advance of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in northern Gaza has continued this week, with Israeli soldiers winning intense gunfights with Hamas terrorists and discovering caches of weapons and explosives — including one next to a children’s room.

In a statement Thursday, the IDF said:

IDF soldiers discovered a Hamas weapons manufacturing and storage facility used to produce and store UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] and weapons. The site was located in a residential building, in close proximity to schools in the center of the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in northern Gaza. In the building, Hamas’ explosives and operational plans were found right next to a childrens’ [sic] bedroom.

The IDF provided photos of the discovery.

The IDF also fought a pitched 10-hour battle to seize a Hamas base in Jabaliya, according to the Times of Israel:

It says troops located many weapons and uncovered tunnel shafts, including one located adjacent to a kindergarten that led to an “extensive underground route.” The Israel Defense Forces says troops of the Nahal Infantry Brigade captured a Hamas stronghold, known as outpost 17, in west Jabaliya after 10 hours of fighting. … Troops also found “significant” Hamas battle plans in outpost 17, the IDF adds.

The IDF also released photos of the Sinai Division’s activities.

The media often refer to Jabaliya as a “refugee camp,” when it is also a key Hamas stronghold, deliberately placed among Palestinian civilians.

IDF says troops of the Nahal Brigade captured a Hamas stronghold known as outpost 17 in west Jabaliya, after 10 hours of fighting. The IDF says the soldiers battled Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives in the site, who were both “above ground and in an underground route in the… pic.twitter.com/m5GK18JBwM — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) November 9, 2023

In a separate statement, the IDF said that the entire 252nd division, also known as the Sinai Division, is fighting in the Gaza Strip, killing Hamas terrorists and demolishing their tunnels.

The 252nd Division is conducting ground operations in Gaza, securing the area of Beit Hanoun by eliminating:

Terrorists

Subterranean tunnels

Hamas terrorist infrastructure “It is our duty to restore peace and security to our civilians.”

— Commanding officer of the 252nd… pic.twitter.com/SkWLA14V0L — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 8, 2023

The IDF reported Thursday that it had also killed a key Hamas commander in charge of anti-tank missiles.

Despite the battles, the IDF has opened an evacuation corridor for Palestinian civilians to move from northern Gaza to the south every day for the past five days from 10:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m. and, at times, even later.

