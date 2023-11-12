Israel: We Delivered Fuel to Shifa Hospital, Hamas Won’t Let Them Have It

TEL AVIV, Israel — The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) says it delivered 300 liters of fuel to a collection point near the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, but that Hamas will not allow hospital staff to retrieve the fuel, which is apparently necessary for the hospital.

In a statement, the Israeli government said:

The IDF provided 300 liters of fuel for urgent medical purposes for the Shifa Hospital; Hamas prevented the hospital from receiving the fuel Last night, the IDF coordinated the transfer of fuel for urgent medical use to the Shifa Hospital. Early in the morning, IDF troops arrived at the entrance of the hospital and placed 300 liters of fuel for urgent medical purposes. … Later, the IDF received evidence that Hamas officials prevented the hospital from receiving the fuel.

The IDF provided journalists with two recordings: one “between a senior Israeli official at the Coordination and Liaison Headquarters and a senior Gazan official at the Shifa Hospital, coordinating the delivery of fuel to the hospital’s entrance”; and another conversation “between an IDF officer and a senior official in the health ministry in Gaza who states that the CEO of the Hamas Health Ministry, Yosef Abu Rish, forbade them and prevented them from receiving the fuel.”

Our troops risked their lives to hand-deliver 300 liters of fuel to the Shifa hospital for urgent medical purposes. Hamas forbade the hospital from taking it. Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry has been warning for weeks that its hospitals are running out of fuel. If so, why… pic.twitter.com/u6XaLvdr8x — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 12, 2023

Throughout the war, Israel has provided evidence of Hamas using hospitals for terrorist purposes, and hoarding fuel that is needed by hospitals and other civilian users. Hamas is known to have major facilities underground beneath the Shifa Hospital, which is being evacuated.

