Canadian-Israeli Peace Activist Vivian Silver Confirmed Murdered by Hamas

The body of Canadian-Israel peace activist Vivian Silver, one of the leaders of the Women Wage Peace organization, was identified on Monday among the dead at Kibbutz Be’eri, more than five weeks after the Hamas terror attack of October 7.

ויויאן שלנו, אשת השלום, נרצחה בביתה בבארי ב-7.10.

הלב שלנו נשבר לרסיסים. Our beloved friend, Vivian Silver, was murdered in her home at kibbutz Be’eri on October 7.

Our hearts are shattered.#VivianSilver pic.twitter.com/hT9Y9kCW7W — נשים עושות שלום (@WomenWagePeace) November 13, 2023

Silver was missing and presumed taken hostage. Her organization, Women Wage Peace, posted a note last week:

Early Saturday morning Vivian wrote to say that terrorists had infiltrated the kibbutz and entered her home. … And since 11:07 – silence. A deafening silence.

… Vivian Silver, member of kibbutz Be’eri, central activist of Women Wage Peace and renowned peace activist in many other organizations, has been transporting ailing Gazans from the border checkpoint to Israeli hospitals for years now. Humanist, peace loving, determined, wise and steadfast Vivian. She is now a hostage.

Identifying the remains at Kibbutz Be’eri and several other places was a very difficult task because some of the bodies were burnt or mutilated beyond recognition. As Breitbart News reported, forensic experts called in archaeologists from the Israel Antiquities Authority to help, because of their experience in analyzing small fragments of bones, teeth, and other materials in their research.

On Monday, a positive identification was made. The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported the sad new of Silver’s death:

Silver’s son, Yonatan Zeigen, confirmed his mother’s death, telling CBC News on Monday that the 74-year-old’s remains had been found earlier at Kibbutz Be’eri, where she resided, but were only identified now, more than five weeks after the attacks. … She was also the co-CEO of the Negev Institute for Strategies of Peace and Development, which describes itself as an Arab-Jewish organization dedicated to social change and a former board member for the Israeli human rights organization B’Tselem. Silver also volunteered with Road to Recovery and drove Palestinians to Israeli hospitals from Gaza until recently, Zeigen said.

The Hamas terrorists were totally indiscriminate in who they killed, murdering peace activists along with Arabs and Muslims.

