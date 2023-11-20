WATCH: IDF, with UN, Evacuates Babies Out of Shifa Hospital to Egypt

JERUSALEM, Israel — The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released a video Monday of soldiers working together with United Nations personnel to evacuate newborns and babies in incubators out of Gaza’s Shifa Hospital, which has been a base for Hamas.

According to the IDF, the babies will be transferred to Egypt for further care there.

Israel has been criticized for military operations near hospitals, but the IDF counters that Hamas is using hospitals to house its military facilities, in violation of international humanitarian law; and that it is helping civilians evacuate to other facilities.

On the subject of children, IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari had this to say during a briefing Monday evening:

Today was celebrated worldwide as International Children’s Day. At this moment, 40 boys and girls are being held in the Gaza Strip. They were brutally kidnapped from their beds by Hamas terrorists. They are being kept across Gaza, away from their homes. Some are held without their parents, without basic rights. The people responsible for this crime are the Hamas leadership, led by Yahya Sinwar. He is solely responsible for knowing where these children are and is the one responsible for this. We and the entire world have a moral obligation to return these children and all the hostages home. To the families of the hostages – we will do everything, everything to make this happen.

There are reports that the Israeli military is operating, as of Monday, near the so-called “Indonesian” hospital, a facility that the IDF has said is atop Hamas terror tunnels.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.