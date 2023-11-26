Thai Farmworkers Released from Gaza ‘Distraught’ to Hear About Colleagues Murdered by Hamas

Thai farmworkers who were taken as hostages to Gaza and released Saturday evening were “distraught” to hear about what happened to the rest of their colleagues at Kibbutz Nir Oz during the Hamas terror attack on October 7.

As Breitbart News reported last week, nine Thai farmworkers were murdered in cold blood in a “safe room” near their living quarters on the kibbutz after a struggle.

Five were taken hostage, and three survived. Two were released Saturday night, and were informed about what happened to the rest.

Hostages were often kept separate from one another, and while some had access to bits of news from the outside world, many did not know, until their release, whether their relatives or neighbors were murdered or kidnapped.

In a statement, Kibbutz Nir Oz said (original emphasis)

Kibbutz Nir Oz welcomes the return of Vitoon Phoomee, 33 years old and Wichai Kalapat, 28 years old from Thailand, who were brutally abducted from Nir Oz on October 7th. There are three more foreign nationals that were abducted from Nir Oz, we are wishing for and demanding their immediate release. The following statement is from Ofra Ben Shlomo the secretary of the field crops team in the Kibbutz, who has been in regular contact with their families and is with them at the hospital: “Meeting them was very emotional and they were very distraught to hear about their friends who are no longer with us. We are here with them for whatever they may need. We helped them make a few video calls to their families and their friends who used to work at the kibbutz.”

A Filipino caretaker who worked with one of the elderly residents of the kibbutz was also released, on Friday evening.

Israel hires many foreign farmworkers to help local workers manage the workload in the agricultural sector. Many have returned home during the present conflict. While, as Breitbart News noted, volunteers are helping bring in the crop, the Times of Israel reported last week that Israel’s agriculture sector currently lacks the manpower to manage the process of planting in the spring.

