IDF Finds Dozens of Rockets in Gaza Home Under United Nations Boxes

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) revealed Saturday that it had found dozens of rockets in a private home in Gaza City underneath boxes labeled for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), the institution devoted solely to Palestinian refugees.

The Times of Israel reported:

Troops of the 7007th Reserve Battalion were searching a home in a neighborhood when they found a room full of boxes bearing the logo of the UN agency that supports Palestinian refugees. Underneath the boxes, dozens of rockets, mortars and other explosives were found, the IDF says. Separately, troops of the 414th combat intelligence collection unit operating in a home in northern Gaza found grenades, weapon parts and other military equipment inside a child’s bedroom, the IDF says.

Video of the find was posted on social media:

The soldier in the video above explains that the home is in a neighborhood in Gaza City, and that the rockets found are short-range rockets of the “Grad” variety, capable of traveling about ten kilometers, and likely use to target the Israeli city of Ashkelon.

UNRWA has repeatedly been accused of indoctrinating Palestinians to hate Israel, and also of assisting terror operations.

As Breitbart News has noted:

Palestinian “refugee camps” in the Middle East are dense multistory residential neighborhoods settled by Palestinian refugees after Arab states went to war against Israel in 1948 and 1967. … Israel settled Jewish refugees who fled Arab countries [after 1948]; most Arab countries kept Palestinian refugees apart. Palestinian refugee camps are administered by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which is separate from the main UN refugee agency, the High Commission on Refugees (UNHCR). UNRWA has also adopted an expansive definition of “refugees” when it comes to Palestinians — and only Palestinians — such that second-generation descendants are to be considered “refugees.” UNRWA does not resettle Palestinian refugees; it perpetuates their status, which is used as leverage against Israel.

UNRWA recently denied allegations that an employee had helped terrorists by keeping an Israeli hostage captive.

Separately, the IDF said that it had struck 400 terrorist targets in Gaza in the first 24 hours since fighting resumed after Hamas violated the truce. The IDF has also responded to fire by Iran-backed Hezbollah from southern Lebanon at northern Israel .

