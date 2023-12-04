Doctor: Child Hostages Lost 10-15% of Body Weight; Had Rashes, Lice

The child hostages who were returned to Israel during the seven-day truce lost 10-15% of their body weight and had lice and rashes, among other problems, according to Dr. Yael Mozer-Glassberg, who treated them at Schneider Children’s Medical Center.

Mozer-Glassberg, who addressed journalists in a press conference on Monday, said that reports that children had returned in good condition were untrue, but that the true condition of the patients had not been divulged, partly for reasons of privacy.

The Times of Israel reported:

Mozer-Glassberg confirms that the 26 former hostages her hospital received — 19 of them children — had lost 10-15 percent of their body weight. As a result of the severely limited amount of food the hostages were given in Gaza, some have exhibited odd eating habits when reintroduced to proper nutrition. … “They returned with extremely low hygiene. I have never seen hygiene this bad,” Mozer-Glassberg says. “Their headlice was the worst I have ever seen. Even with five or six treatments, the lice were not gone.” In addition, the hostages came home with infected wounds that had not been properly cared for while in captivity.

Hamas made propaganda videos of the release of hostages, and even publicized a supposed “thank you” letter that a hostage mother had written to praise the terrorists for how they treated her daughter.

Once back in Israel, the hostage, Danielle Aloni, told Israeli television that the experience had been a “horror movie” that did not end: “It was gruesome, it was frightening. There’s no order to the day. There’s nothing. You sleep, you cry. Each additional day that passes is an eternity that doesn’t end.”

Many anti-Israel activists apparently found Hamas propaganda efforts convincing, and claim the hostages were treated well.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.