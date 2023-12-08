IDF: Two Soldiers Wounded in Attempt to Rescue Hostages in Gaza

Two Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers were wounded in an overnight attempt to rescue hostages held by Hamas, the Israeli military said on Friday.

The IDF issued a public statement after Hamas claimed that it had killed Israeli soldiers who had attempted a hostage rescue.

In a statement, the IDF said:

Overnight, two IDF soldiers were severely injured during an operation to rescue hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. During the operation, numerous terrorists who took part in the abducting and holding of hostages were killed. No hostages were rescued in this activity. The families of the two IDF soldiers who were injured have been notified. The IDF continues to operate in a variety of operational and intelligence methods, together with security organizations, in order to release the hostages, and to collect relevant information. IDF representatives are in contact with the families of the hostages, regularly updating them with all verified information about their loved ones. Hamas tries to weaponize psychological terror. Please refrain from spreading unverified rumors and enabling psychological terror by Hamas.

Hamas is thought to be holding 138 Israeli hostages, including 20 women, and possibly two children, Ariel (4) and Kfir (11 months) Bibas.

Israel succeeded in having 110 hostages released, including 84 Israeli hostages, in negotiations during a pause in fighting. The IDF now appears to be using intelligence gathered from interrogating Hamas prisoners to rescue the hostages by force.

