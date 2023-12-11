Iran-Backed Houthis Intercept Merchant Ship Bound for Israel

The Iran-backed Houthi insurgents of Yemen announced on Sunday that a merchant ship bound for Israel was intercepted in the Red Sea and “forced to turn back” as part of a blockade they intend to maintain against Israel until it relents in its war against the Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

“If Gaza does not receive the food and medicines it needs, all ships in the Red Sea bound for Israeli ports, regardless of their nationality, will become a target for our armed forces,” Houthi spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said on Saturday.

Saree said a “proper interaction was carried out” with the ship bound for Israel, but it “did not pay heed to our warnings,” so it was “blocked from passing through and was forced to turn back.”

Saree said international commerce would be permitted through the Red Sea, but “vessels related to Israel or designated for ports in the occupied territories would face restrictions.”

“Out of concern for the safety of maritime navigation, we warn all ships and companies against dealing with Israeli ports,” he said.

The Times of Israel (TOI) described Saree’s comments as a significant “escalation” because the Houthis have previously said they would target ships owned by Israel or linked to Israeli companies, but now they are threatening to attack all vessels bound for Israeli ports. For example, the Houthis seized a cargo ship in late November because they claimed its owners were linked to an Israeli firm.

Another Houthi official quoted by TOI insisted “no American or other” military force has any “right” to escort Israel-bound ships or protect them against Houthi attacks.

Tzachi Hanegbi, chair of the Israeli National Security Council, said on Saturday that if the international community does not restrain the Houthis, “Israel will act” to eliminate their threats.

The following day, the Houthis attacked three commercial ships in the Red Sea with ballistic missiles and assaulted a U.S. warship with missiles and drones.

The American destroyer USS Carney detected a ballistic missile launched in its direction and then intercepted at least two drones headed toward it. The Carney has previously intercepted Houthi missiles launched at Israel.

On Monday, the French naval frigate Languedoc intercepted and destroyed two Houthi drones over the Red Sea.

The United States, Israel, and the United Kingdom have accused Iran of directing the Houthis to attack Red Sea shipping. Israel described the weekend missile attacks against commercial vessels as an “Iranian act of terrorism.”

The Houthi movement is an Iran-sponsored jihadi group that refers to itself as “Ansar Allah,” the Army of Allah. Its slogan is “Allahu Akbar, Death to the United States, Death to Israel, Curse the Jews, Victory for Islam.” It was classified as a terrorist organization until President Joe Biden lifted that designation as one of his first official acts in February 2021.